The City of Portland is set to receive almost two million dollars to improve the city water system.
Hamburg City Council voted in favor of purchasing new playground equipment for Norman Park as a show of dedication to improving the park.
Sports
The Lions played Parkers Chapel last Thursday at their first game in the Hamburg Classic Tournament that Hamburg hosted last weekend. The Lions won 58 to 50, but complete results were not available at press time. See next week’s edition for complete Hamburg Lion Classic results.
Trinity Lewis tries to get around the Smackover Buckaroos to score.