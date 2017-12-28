News

Playground Purchase Approved

Hamburg City Council voted in favor of purchasing new playground equipment for Norman Park as a show of dedication to improving the park.

Sports

Lions Take on Parker's Chapel, Win

The Lions played Parkers Chapel last Thursday at their first game in the Hamburg Classic Tournament that Hamburg hosted last weekend. The Lions won 58 to 50, but complete results were not available at press time. See next week’s edition for complete Hamburg Lion Classic results.